MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The picture of Tusk dressed like a Nazi officer was posted on Szonert-Binienda's social networks pages on Saturday. Lawyers of Tusk, a Polish national, urged Warsaw to open proceedings in the case.

According to the Polskie Radio station, Szonert-Binienda, who had been appointed earlier in the month, was suspended and her future would be decided after Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski had returned to the country from his foreign working trip.

The news outlet added that Szonert-Binienda said that her social network accounts had been hacked and condemned the use of Nazi insignia, as well as "campaign of lies and slander" against herself.