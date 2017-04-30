Theresa May Notices 'Good Will' Among Brexit Negotiators on Citizens Rights

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus Hollande Believes UK Snap Parliamentary Election Not to Affect EU Position on Brexit

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the leaders of 27 EU nations met in Brussels at the Special European Council, a month after London triggered the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty.

May told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that EU leaders support settling the citizens rights in the bloc and the United Kingdom and want to agree on a "divorce bill" at an early stage of the withdrawal process.

"I'm very clear that at the end of the negotiations we need to be clear not just about the Brexit arrangement, the exit, how we withdraw, but also what our future relationship is going to be," May added.

On June 23, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters, or 17.4 million people, supported Brexit. The referendum results put into question the future of foreigners, studying or working in the country.