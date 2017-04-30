Register
11:52 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    French Investigation Resembling 'Tactics US Used' Prior to 2003 Iraq Invasion

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (157)
    0 87 0 0

    Paris has pinned the blame for the alleged chemical attack in the Idlib province on the Syrian government, but analysts say that the French investigation has not been unbiased. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Professor Lev Klepatsky of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the probe as "a manipulation."

    "The West has turned to the manipulation tactics. They carry out something. It does not matter who is responsible. The main task is to create a backdrop for other operations. In this case the United States has caused quite a stir by launching 59 missiles [against Damascus]," he said.

    New York-based geopolitical analyst Ulson Gunnar pointed out that the way France handled the investigation has raised questions as to what its intentions in the matter are.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump's Plan to Increase Military Contingents in M East a 'Dangerous Move'
    "Were it the case that France was seriously committed to holding the perpetrators of the alleged attack accountable, the French government would need to call for an impartial, independent investigation into the attack, and as soon as possible. Instead, it decided to carry out its own 'investigation,' ensuring neither impartiality nor independence, and by consequence, achieving no accountability," he said.

    The French intelligence services compiled a six-page report, saying that the toxic substance used in the alleged attack in Idlib came from President Bashar al-Assad's hidden stockpile of chemical weapons. They cited anonymous sources to support their findings, prompting the analyst to draw parallels with the notorious probe into Saddam Hussein's stockpile of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

    "French evidence is based on what French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault himself claims is 'a certain source' which, in wording alone, resembles the ambiguity and oblique tactics used by the United States in the lead up to the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq," he recalled. "In 2003, US and European politicians … relied heavily on alleged evidence produced by similar unnamed sources. It would later be revealed that those sources were intentionally lying, and were intentionally cited in a wider effort to fabricate a false pretext for war with Iraq."

    Gunnar further emphasized that France couldn't have carried out a comprehensive independent probe into what happened in Idlib because Paris has long been involved in efforts aimed at deposing Assad. In 2014, the outgoing President Francois Hollande confirmed that France had provided weapons to rebel groups fighting against Damascus. In addition, French forces have taken part in the anti-Daesh operation carried out by the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria. The campaign in Syria has never been authorized by the United Nations or Damascus.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Tanks to Storm Raqqa as Major Offensive Takes Shape
    "A nation directly involved in efforts to violently overthrow a government cannot in any rational way conduct an impartial, independent investigation into the actions of that targeted government," the analyst pointed out. "France, by all legal metrics, is a compromised party with a direct stake in finding the Syrian government 'guilty.'"

    The analyst maintained that France would only boost its international clout if it called for an independent probe into the attack.

    "The answer to 'why' they would forgo such a politically lucrative move can be explained by a total lack of confidence in their evidence, or certain knowledge that their 'evidence' is entirely fabricated, and genuine investigations would only confirm that publicly," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (157)

    Related:

    Russian, US-Led Coalition Should Unite in Counterterror Fight in Syria - Lavrov
    Pentagon Deploys Troops to Turkey's Border With Syria
    Russian, Syrian Officials Discuss Foreign Attacks Against Mideast Country
    Damascus Airport Attack: Terrorism 'Won't Sow Fear in the Souls of Syrians'
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, investigation, invasion of Iraq, Lev Klepatsky, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Francois Hollande, Syria, France, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok