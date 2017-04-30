Register
10:21 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    Russia, China See Diplomacy as Only Solution of North Korean Crisis Ambassador

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Politics
    Get short URL
    125420

    Russia and China agree that the crisis on the Korean Peninsula could only be resolved through diplomatic settlement and not by a military solution, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Pyongyang launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile from a site north of the country's capital. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory. On the same day, the South Korean Navy said that it has started naval military drills with the US forces involving the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.

    Protesters hold a cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and U.S. missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against U.S. deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea

    “We [Russia and China] both understand a number of things that seem absolutely essential to us – that the military solution of North Korean problem is impossible. Only the diplomatic policy is appropriate,” Denisov said at the meeting with reporters.

    Moscow and Beijing will never support Pyongyang's nuclear program, Denisov stressed.

    “We strongly condemn it [North Korea’s nuclear program] because it is not only a direct threat to us, but also because it provokes the Americans to a certain extent to ramp up their so-called defensive capacities, which in reality have an offensive potential, ” the ambassador added.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    THAAD in South Korea: US Endeavoring to 'Up the Ante in That Part of the World'

    The Chinese side is especially worried by the ongoing deployment of the United States’ anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea, called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Denisov underlined.

    “They [Beijing] strongly oppose the plans of deployment of the US antimissile system THAAD, which have already started to realize,” the Russian ambassador said.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.  In July 2016, Seoul and Washington reached an agreement to deploy THAAD in South Korea amid growing tensions with North Korea. China and Russia have criticized the decision, calling it inappropriate, possibly disproportionate and likely to affect the interests of other nations.

    South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday that construction of the system had begun in Seongju County despite protests from residents.

    The THAAD system has a range of some 200 kilometers (125 miles) and is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

    Tags:
    USS Carl Vinson, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), China, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok