23:43 GMT +329 April 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel watch as reporters enter the room before their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017

    Merkel Insists She Has a 'Good Working Relationship' With Trump

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she has developed a “good working relationship” with US President Donald Trump, despite earlier awkward moments that happened between the two leaders.

    Martin Schulz talks with Angela Merkel during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Merkel Gains 13% Lead Over Schulz in Chancellor Race Five Months Before Vote
    Speaking before a group of German journalists Saturday, the chancellor said that having different points of view do not necessarily mean bad relations between the leaders of the nations.

    "President Trump and I have developed a good working relationship, which doesn't rule out having different points of view," she told reporters, according to The Hill.

    She said that she and Trump are trying to develop a common strategy towards Ukraine, Syria and the war in Yemen, because "all these conflicts are at the doorstep of Europe."

    "If we want to resolve these problems, if we want to help people, we need strong involvement from the United States," Merkel said.

    The relations between the two leaders took a sharp U-turn recently, with Trump also praising the "chemistry" that he had developed with the chancellor.

    "Yeah, it's funny: One of the best chemistries I had was with Merkel," Trump told reporters earlier this month.

    The first public meeting of the two leaders sparked massive bewilderment after they did not shake their hands for the cameras. During that visit, Trump said Germany owes the US particularly large sums of money for defense services.

    "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany," Trump said in his Twitter on March 18 after the meeting.

    However, both Berlin and the White House denied that the US have sent Merkel an invoice for NATO defense on March 27.

    Tags:
    international relations, NATO, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
