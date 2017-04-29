Turkey's Position on Range of Internal Issues Inadmissible - EU Parliament Head

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Tajani marked Turkey's efforts in countering the Daesh terrorist group and mentioned economic ties between Turkey and the European Union. He said that the European Union "would not shut the door for Turkey."

"Turkey's position on a number of internal issues is unacceptable. The debates on death penalty, as well as on detention of journalists are also inadmissible. The arrests of the opponents disagree with the EU values… I hope that Turkey would want to move in the direction of accession to the European Union," Tajani said at a press conference.

EU officials have repeatedly expressed concern over the state of human rights in Turkey, political situation after last year's failed coup attempt, when thousands of people, including journalists and activists, were arrested, and over suggestions made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reinstate the death penalty. The April 16 referendum in Turkey on constitutional reforms, which expanded powers of the president, also triggered dismay within the bloc.

Earlier in April, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decided to resume a monitoring of political situation in Turkey amid concerns over the current human rights and political situations in the country.