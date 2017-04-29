US Makes Knowingly False Statements About INF Treaty Compliance

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen US Should Renegotiate INF Treaty - PACOM Commander

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is making knowingly false statements about its compliance with the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty ignoring the concerns of the Russian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

"Washington gives knowingly false information about its 'compliance' with the INF treaty. For years, the United States has been simply ignoring Russia's deep concerns that are directly related to the implementation of the INF treaty by the US side," the statement said.

Moreover, the US plans deploy missile defense systems capable of launching Tomahawk missiles in Poland are a gross violation of the treaty, the statement added.

"It is an indisputable fact that this is a gross violation of the INF treaty," the statement said, commenting on US plans to deploy in Poland systems able to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles, similar to the MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems.

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan signed the INF Treaty in 1987. Russia is a party to the treaty as the Soviet Union's successor state. Within the framework of the deal, the two sides agreed to destroy and not to further develop ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that have a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,410 miles). Since then, both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of violations of the bilateral agreement.