Germany Condemns Saturday's N Korean Missile Launch - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (Sputnik) — In the morning, North Korea launched a suspected intermediate ballistic missile from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed, with the missile breaking up and falling soon after that launch.

"North Korean aggressive course on confrontation and violations of the UNSC resolutions undermines peace and security of its neighbors and the whole region. We strongly condemn this consecutive violation of the international law and urge North Korean regime to return to compliance with the international norms," the ministry's spokesman said in a statement.

The ministry added that the conflict on the Korean peninsula should be tackled only via diplomatic means.

Tension on the Korean peninsulaescalated as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in the recent months, which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.