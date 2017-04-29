Le Pen Says to Appoint Right-Wing Dupont-Aignan French Prime Minister if Elected

PARIS (Sputnik) — On April 23, Le Pen and French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron emerged as the two front-runners in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.

"I will appoint Nicolas Dupont-Aignan French prime minister," Le Pen said at a joint press conference with Dupont-Aignan.

On Monday, right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen temporarily stepped down as a chairwoman of the National Front in order to focus her efforts on winning the second round of the elections.

Earlier in the day, Le Pen called on Melenchon's supporters not to vote for independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon came in third with 19.58 percent of the vote.