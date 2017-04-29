South Korea Presidential Frontrunner Pledges to Review Divisive THAAD Deployment

"The THAAD deployment is an issue that must be decided by the next administration based on close discussions with the US and a national consensus, and approached with the best national interest in mind. Since this is an issue of great impact to our national security and comes with great economic costs, it must be ratified by the National Assembly as per the Constitution," Yoon Kwan-suk, a spokesman for Moon Jae-in said.

The press office also commented on United States President Donald Trump's suggestion that Seoul should pay for the deployment of a system worth $1 billion.

"The Liberty Korea Party, Bareun Party and the Ministry of National Defense have until now argued that the US will bear the cost of the THAAD operation," the press office said. "If the reports are true, it is now clear that the decision to deploy the THAAD had a major flaw to begin with."

The statement urged senior politicians in the former ruling party, as well as high-ranking defense officials, to disclose the details of the deal between Washington and Seoul on THAAD.

On Wednesday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that components of the THAAD system have been deployed to their intended destination in the North Gyeongsang province. Washington has said that the move comes in response to North Korea's muscle-flexing, but Jeong Uk-sik, the president of the Peace Network NGO, told Sputnik that THAAD will also be targeted against China.

"Undoubtedly, [Washington] has indicated that the US missile defense system must be alert not only to North Korea, but also China," he said, citing the testimony made by Admiral Harry Harris, commander of US Pacific Command, during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.

"Harris's report clearly shows that US Pacific Command has fostered closer ties with Japan, South Korea and Australia to create a comprehensive missile defense system based on THAAD and the radar deployed to South Korea is one of its links," the analyst added. "As a result, THAAD and the radar are targeted not only against North Korea, but also China since they are links of a single US missile defense system."

China has been opposed to the THAAD deployment, saying that the move "seriously undermines" strategic security of Beijing and other countries in the region.

