13:07 GMT +329 April 2017
    A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017.

    Arab States to Give Israel Security Guarantees After Withdrawal From Palestine

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    The Arab states will be ready to provide Israel with security guarantees after Tel Aviv decides to withdraw from occupied Palestinian lands, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. Currently, Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank and for the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.

    An Israeli policeman inspects the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    Palestine Slams Israeli Army for Killing Man Who Rammed Car Into Civilians

    "In order for Israel to live in peace with the Arabs, it is necessary for them to leave the territories occupied after 1967. So if this happens, the Arab countries will be ready to give security guarantees to Israel," the Jordanian foreign minister said during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    Safadi stressed the necessity to "open a new political horizon" which would allow creating an independent Palestinian state living in peace with Israel.

    "We consider the settlement of the Palestinian problem as a core of tensions in our region. That is why we definitely plan to create additional conditions for security and stability in our region and in the whole world," Safadi noted.

    The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, chosen by the international community as the basis for conflict resolution, stipulates the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders set prior to the Six Day War in 1967, when Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula.

    The most recent round of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians were initiated by the United States in mid-2013 but ended in an impasse almost a year later.

    peace talks, Golan Heights, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, West Bank
