US, Chinese Foreign Policy Chiefs 'Support Peaceful Solution' of Korean Crisis

BEIJING (Sputnik) —US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution to tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Claims North Korea 'Disrespected China' by Firing Off Ballistic Missile

The foreign policy chiefs held talks in New York after a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.

"Both sides agree the existing situation in the Korean peninsula remains problematic, they reaffirm the goal of its denuclearization and vow an even stricter abidance by UNSC resolutions, but also support for a peaceful solution through dialogue and consultations," the ministry’s statement read.

The meeting coincided with a third ballistic missile test carried out this month by North Korea. The missile failed to leave the North Korean territory and exploded over land shortly after the liftoff.