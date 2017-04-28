Russian Ambassador to Estonia Notes 'Certain Positive Aspects' in Relations

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov noted on Friday "positive aspects" in relations between Russia and Estonia.
"I would not be talking about some kind of warming in the relations, but there are certain positive aspects, which manifest themselves in a number of specific cases," Petrov said at a press conference in the Russian embassy in Tallinn.
Additionally, Petrov mentioned Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas visiting St. Petersburg on April 8 for the 100th anniversary of the demonstration of Estonians in support of their country’s autonomy, resulting in the establishment of Autonomous Governorate of Estonia.
"[Such visits] we record with satisfaction as developments in our bilateral contacts," Petrov stressed.
The ambassador added that an intergovernmental agreement on promoting border and regional cooperation is planned to be signed in the middle of May.
In February, General Director of the Estonian Information Board (the country’s foreign intelligence service) Mikk Marran said that Russia is the only country that could potentially be a threat to the sovereignty and independence of Estonia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)