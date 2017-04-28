'Strange Statement': Russia Wants Cooperation With US at UN, Not Isolation

UNITED NATIONS(Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House said in a report on its foreign policy achievements that it had successfully isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through diplomatic efforts with China.

"It is a strange statement," Gatilov told reporters. "We, on the contrary, want to cooperate with all countries and, first and foremost, with the United States on the basis of the United Nations. I think that, first of all, we should aim to find common grounds and mutually acceptable solutions for existing problems and not to isolate anybody. This should be the main goal of UN work and not to put someone in isolation."

Russia-China partnership has serious potential and US claims of Russia being isolated at the UN is Washington's opinion, the head of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of European-Central Asian Affairs said Friday.

"This is the opinion of the US side," Gui Congyou told reporters. "Our relations have a very serious potential for cooperation."