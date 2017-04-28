US Allows Transactions With Belarusian Companies Blocked by 2006 Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has authorized financial transactions that involve Belarusian institutions previously blocked by a 2006 executive order, Property of Certain Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Belarus, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Treasury, in consultation and coordination with the Department of State, is authorizing by general license transactions involving certain Belarusian entities blocked pursuant to Executive Order 13405," the release stated.