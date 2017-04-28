Register
18:55 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators wave flags during anti-NATO protest as Montenegro’s parliament discusses NATO membership agreement in Cetinje, Montenegro, April 28, 2017

    Moscow on Montenegro's NATO Accession: We Reserve Right to Defend Ourselves

    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (345)
    216011

    The Russian Foreign Ministry described on Friday the ratification of the law on Montenegro accession to NATO by the parliament amid nationwide protests against the move as 'violation of all democratic principles."

    Anti-NATO demonstrators hold a banner during a protest outside the hall before the parliament session in Cetinje, Montenegro, Friday, April 28, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Montenegro Opposition Protesting Against NATO Membership on Voting Day (VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only pro-NATO lawmakers (46 out of 81) were present at the parliamentary session that passed the document earlier in the day.

    "The adoption of fundamental acts affecting the key issues of state security thorough the vote of individual lawmakers on the basis of formal majority and without taking into account the public opinion is a blatant act of trampling all democratic norms and principles," the ministry said in a statement.

    "Given the potential of Montenegro, the North Atlantic Alliance is unlikely to receive significant "added value". But Moscow can not ignore the strategic consequences of this step. Therefore, we reserve the right to adopt decisions that are aimed at protecting our interests and national security," the statement said.

    A protester holds a banner that reads NATO forced me out of Kosovo after a protest described as a parallel parliament, ahead of April 28's parliament vote to ratify the Montenegro's NATO membership, in the village of Murino, Montenegro, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Escape Plan: How Montenegro Can Still Ditch NATO, Which Bombed It in 1999
    Montenegro was invited to join NATO in December 2015, within the first expansion of the alliance into Eastern Europe in six years. Podgorica accepted the invitation on December 3, 2015, triggering protests in the country. The protocol on accession was signed by alliance members in May 2016, which then needed to be ratified by all member states.

    In May 2016, the alliance members signed a protocol on Montenegro's accession to be ratified by all NATO member states before becoming a full-fledged member.

    On April 25, US President Donald Trump signed the protocol on Montenegro’s accession to NATO, which was the final step in ratifying the document.

    Montenegro was bombed by NATO in 1999.

    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (345)

    Related:

    Serbia 'Remains Military Neutral State' Despite Montenegro's NATO Bid
    Accession to NATO Can Destabilize Montenegro’s Economy, Politics – NGO
    Montenegro's Government Hinders NATO Referendum - Lawmaker
    Montenegro’s Accession to NATO Harms European Stability - Moscow
    Trump's Welcome to 'Criminal' NATO Can't Erase Montenegro's Memory of Bombings
    Tags:
    NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok