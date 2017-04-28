US-Russia Relations Worse Than in Cold War Due to Mass Media - Reagan's Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Relations between the United States and Russia today are at a lower point than during the Cold War because of modern mass communications, Russia expert and unofficial advisor to former US President Ronald, Reagan Suzanne Massie, told Sputnik.

"I think it may be worse," Massie, who is also a writer and independent expert, said commenting on whether the US-Russia relations are worse compared to the Cold War period. "I think it may be worse because of this mass communication that we did not have before."

Massie added that, "Right now with social media… there is so much information floating around; there’s no way for anybody really to check it."

She pointed out that anti-Russian sentiment in the United States is high and should be addressed and countered.

"So much of this Russophobia is ignorant, really ignorant," Massie noted. "I personally am very saddened by it because President Ronald Reagan and President [Mikhail] Gorbachev went a very long way to getting trust with each other."

US-Russian relations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia. Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs, while the Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations.

"Based on my studying and reading and personal knowledge of people, I always felt that you need us and we need you for different reasons," Massie said. "Not only would it be better for us for sure, but it also will be very much helpful to the world. Basically, Russia has been used for another purpose. Unfortunately, Russia represents an awful lot of things that we don’t."

Massie stressed that relations have to be improved as quickly as possible, but added she is not optimistic that it will be done in the near future.

"They have to improve as fast as possible. We need you, you need us. We should be seeing it," she said. "Right now, not only me, but a lot of other people feel gloomy. They [United States] don’t even have an administration, many jobs haven’t been filled."

On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that he had agreed with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to allocate special representatives from the two countries’ foreign affairs agencies who would analyze the differences between Moscow and Washington.

Lavrov suggested the group would elaborate policy proposals for the leaders of both countries to settle the problems that have accumulated under the previous US administration of President Barack Obama.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia hopes the Russian-US group on normalization of bilateral relations will work without employing "unnecessary rhetoric" and will rather focus on specific tasks.

Massie acted as an unofficial advisor to President Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. She shared with the US president her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped Reagan prepare for the meetings with Mikhail Gorbachev, and contributed to ending of the Cold War.