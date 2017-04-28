BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov have agreed to follow through on all UN resolutions on North Korea, according to the statement.
"Both sides agree that in the current situation they need to fully abide by UN resolutions on North Korea… Efforts should be taken to stimulate negotiations in order to return to dialogue and consultations on the Korean nuclear issue," the statement read.
Tensions flared up in the Korean peninsula after the North conducted a series of ballistic missile tests earlier this year, prompting tougher sanctions from the United Nations and a threat from US President Donald Trump to deal with Pyongyang without China’s help.
