BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov have agreed to follow through on all UN resolutions on North Korea, according to the statement.

"Both sides agree that in the current situation they need to fully abide by UN resolutions on North Korea… Efforts should be taken to stimulate negotiations in order to return to dialogue and consultations on the Korean nuclear issue," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on North Korea on Friday

During their meeting in New York, the two diplomats stressed further escalation on the Korean peninsula could cause the situation to slip out of control, and suggested offering Pyongyang to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for halting joint exercises between US and South Korean militaries.

Tensions flared up in the Korean peninsula after the North conducted a series of ballistic missile tests earlier this year, prompting tougher sanctions from the United Nations and a threat from US President Donald Trump to deal with Pyongyang without China’s help.