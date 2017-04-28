White House: Trump 'Isolated Russia at UN' Through Diplomatic Efforts With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States successfully isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through diplomatic efforts with China, the White House said in a report evaluating their own achievements in foreign policy.

"[The United States] further isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through successful diplomacy with President Xi Jinping of China," the report stated on Thursday without specifying what the "isolation" meant in this context.

In addition, the United States isolated North Korea and shifted military assets to the Asia-Pacific region for readiness against Pyongyang’s provocative missile tests, the release stated.

The report added that Trump has countered countries that pose a threat to US national security.