White House: Trump 'Isolated Russia at UN' Through Diplomatic Efforts With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States successfully isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through diplomatic efforts with China, the White House said in a report evaluating their own achievements in foreign policy.
In addition, the United States isolated North Korea and shifted military assets to the Asia-Pacific region for readiness against Pyongyang’s provocative missile tests, the release stated.
The report added that Trump has countered countries that pose a threat to US national security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)