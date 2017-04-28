Register
02:14 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.

    ASEAN Summit: Demonizing Duterte Serves US Interventionist Policies

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 82 0 0

    The semi-annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has begun in Manila, marking a milestone in Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's controversy-rich presidency.

    Activists in the Philippines, including members of BAYAN (the New Patriotic Alliance), are staging protest actions during the first meeting of ASEAN in Manila this year, claiming that the purpose of the summit is to expand the role of the South East Asian region as an investment and production hub for large corporations in the US, China, Japan, South Korea and the EU.

    "Unfortunately, while [Duterte] had some rhetoric earlier… around economic sovereignty and not bowing down to foreign dictates, particularly US dictates, his economic thrusts have continued on with the neoliberal economic paradigm, and that's what this ASEAN summit and his position in ASEAN represent," Bernadette Ellorin, BAYAN chairwoman, told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker.

    "And it's going to equate to economic despair for a majority of the people in the region, especially in the Philippines."

    Su-34 bomber jet
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    'The Russians Are Most Effective in Syria' - Philippines Defense Minister
    Ellorin added that the protests are expected to gather tens of thousands of people, given that BAYAN is an alliance of millions of members and thousands of organizations representing mainly worker groups "most burdened by neoliberal economic policies in the Philippines".

    She pointed out, however, that media coverage of the situation in the country and of Duterte's policies has been extremely unbalanced.

    "I think we also have to examine the role of the media and the particular narrative that the media is crafting in terms of what's happening in the Philippines right now," she stressed.

    ​Ellorin noted that while there has been a lot of condemnation of Duterte's brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, which has led to warnings by rights groups about possible crimes against humanity, the Philippine peace process hasn't been properly covered.  

    "The peace process also shows aspects of the Duterte administration that we view as non-adversarial, as pro-people. Particularly, openness and recognition of the dual state power situation in the Philippines… that none of the previous administrations in the Philippines had recognized," Ellorin emphasized.

    "While this ASEAN summit will push neo-liberal economic policies that will aggravate and worsen poverty not only in the Philippines but throughout the ASEAN region, which is largely agricultural, the Duterte administration is in negotiations right now… to implement its promise of free distribution of land to farmers in the Philippines, and so there's a lot of contradictions here."

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    He Said, He Said: Trump ‘Verbally’ Confirmed He’ll Be at ASEAN Summit in Philippines
    According to Ellorin, Duterte became a target when the Philippines started to exercise some degree of independence from the US, and that the media's lack of objectiveness is truly dangerous.

    "The mainstream media delivers a narrative that's dangerous, that conditions largely American audiences to see every situation in black and white, to see the world as a world of heroes and villains when that is not the objective truth on the ground. And for us to digest that narrative is dangerous because it drums up the justification for more intervention on poor countries like the Philippines," Ellorin concluded.    

    Tags:
    ASEAN, Rodrigo Duterte, United States, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok