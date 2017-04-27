UN Security Council Needs to Put Pressure on Russia - US Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Pressure must be put on Russia with respect to Syria to make Moscow stop supporting the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Many of you said we need to put pressure over the Syrian regime. That’s actually not the case, we need to put pressure on Russia because Russia continues to cover for the Syrian regime," Haley said. "Russia continues to allow them to keep the humanitarian aid from the people that need it."