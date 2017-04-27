'Vicious Cycle' of Sanctions Undermines Int'l Trade - UN Special Rapporteur

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jazairy spoke in Moscow at a meeting with the Russian upper house Council of the Federation Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State-Building chair Andrei Klishas.

He added that a "vicious cycle" of continuing sanctions and counter-sanctions undermines international trade, contradicting its universally recognized principles.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.