Speaking With Russia From Position of Strength is 'Hopeless' - Intel Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Attempts to carry out global security dialogue with Russia from a position of strength are hopeless, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that our partners in the West… continue to conduct dialogue exclusively from the position of force, often without regard to the norms of international law," Naryshkin said. "I have to say, in relations with Russia, such tactics are hopeless."

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.