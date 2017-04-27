Two Major Turkish Parties to Boycott Sessions of PACE

AKP lawmaker Talip Kucukcan told the Anadolu news agency that the PACE sessions’ boycott is the result of the organization’s Tuesday decision.
"PACE made a scandal decision… I strongly condemn this decision. The decision to put Turkey on PACE’s monitoring watch list is extremely wrong and I reject it … It is a decision that encourages terrorists and putschist," Kucukcan said.
The Turkish delegation in PACE consists of 18 lawmakers including 10 AKP representatives and one MHP member. Five lawmaker represent the main opposition party — Republican People's Party (CHP), while two other politicians are from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
