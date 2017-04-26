Tillerson May Ask Individual UN Member States to Address North Korea Concerns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to meet with the UN Security Council in New York on Friday to discuss international concerns over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

"This is an opportunity for Secretary Tillerson to talk with other members of the Security Council about steps that collectively the UN can do but also individual member states can take to put pressure on North Korea," Toner stated.

Tillerson is not expected to seek a new UN resolution against North Korea during his visit to the United Nations, Toner added.

On Wednesday, White House and Defense Department officials briefed the US Senate on the growing concerns on the threat emanating from North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.