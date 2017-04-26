Register
00:29 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., poses for a portrait before an interview, Wednesday May 20, 2015, in Washington.

    Working for Workers: Bernie Sanders Calls on Congress to Pass $15 Minimum Wage

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18330

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders submitted a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage bill on Wednesday, and a rally was held outside the Capitol to support the cause.

    The bill would more than double the federal minimum wage, from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Sanders tried to pass the bill in 2015, to raise minimum wage to $15 incrementally over four years, but it was unsuccessful.

    “We are saying loudly and clearly: We won't rest until every worker makes at least $15 an hour,” Sanders wrote in a Facebook post accompanying a livestream of the rally, which was attended by his supporters and striking federal workers.

    Attendees of the event held signs accusing US President Donald Trump of starting a “war on workers.”

    Sanders’ call for a $15-an-hour minimum wage was a rallying cry for his popular campaign during the 2016 election primaries. He frequently attended protests and rallies held by the group Fight For 15.

    Fight for 15 began in New York City, as fast-food workers went on strike demanding $15-an-hour pay, as well as union rights. The movement was successful, and in April of last year NY Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law to increase wages to a $15 minimum by the end of 2018 in New York City, and by 2021 in other counties, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester. For the rest of the state, the minimum wage will be raised to $12.50 by the end of 2020.

    People participate in rally in front of a McDonalds
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Ex-McDonald’s Boss: Fight for $15 Workers Could Be Replaced by Robots
    The movement spread to more than 300 cities on six different continents, and has seen additional successes, winning $15 an hour in the state of California and in large cities such as Seattle. Other cities, including Portland and Chicago, have seen significant minimum-wage increases.

    Sanders hopes to go even bigger with his bill, and “fight for 15” for the whole nation.

    Despite his loss to Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016, Vermont’s favorite democratic socialist is the most popular US senator, with a 75 percent approval rating among his constituents.

    Unfortunately, while Sanders is popular with his public, his minimum wage bill will have some serious hurdles to cross to pass through the Republican House and Senate.

    “It is a national disgrace that millions of full-time workers are living in poverty and millions more are forced to work two or three jobs just to pay their bills,” Sanders posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday. “We have got to start paying all of our workers a living wage.”

    Related:

    Is the DNC Really Moving Left or Trying to Co-Opt the Sanders Movement?
    Sanders: New DNC Reform Commission Must Help Open Party Doors to Working Class
    ‘It’s So Phony’: Sanders Slammed Clinton’s ‘I’m With Her’ Slogan, Book Reveals
    Trump Surprises US Voters With Vow to Raise Minimum Wage to $10 per Hour
    Raising DC Minimum Wage Would Lift Wages for 114,000 Working People
    Tags:
    Minimum Wage, Fight for 15, Senate, Bernie Sanders, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok