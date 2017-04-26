Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Accepts Invitation to Visit Brazil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jungmann said that Shoigu "accepted the invitation" after the meeting with the Russian minister on the sidelines of the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

He added that during the meeting, all parties agreed to conduct a second round of talks on the general staff level in Brazil in June and to ensure the bilateral exchange of servicemen for training in the near future.

Shoigu also announced earlier in the day the upcoming visit of Brazilian President Michel Temer to Moscow in June.

Over the past several years, Russia has been considering Brazil as a promising partner for military and technical cooperation.

Earlier in April, Brazilian authorities reiterated their interest in buying Russian military equipment, including Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, as part of the negotiations which had been held by both nations since 2013.