Trump Seeks to Add Israel Visit to First Overseas Trip as President Next Month

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump is attempting to schedule a visit to Israel during his first foreign trip as president, a visit that could coincide with the 50th anniversary of the 1967 war, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"Officials in Jerusalem and Washington are in advanced talks to arrange a visit by US President Donald Trump to Israel in May," the Times of Israel newspaper stated.

An Israel trip could be added to Trump’s plans to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25, the Times and other Israeli media outlets reported.

Israel Radio quoted a senior diplomatic official who said the chances of a presidential visit were about 80 percent.

A visit before the NATO summit would coincide with Israel’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, in which Israel captured Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip from Arab armies.

The war itself took place in June 1967, but commemorative events are expected to begin on May 23. The conflict began on that date when Egypt closed the Gulf of Aqaba to Israeli bound shipping.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!