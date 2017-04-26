'Do Not Pay Attention to What Trump Says' on Iran Nuclear Deal - Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, Trump said Iran was "not living up to the spirit of" the JCPOA and would soon receive a response from the United States.

"Do not pay attention to what Trump says," Zarif said at a cabinet session, when asked on Trump’s stance on the implementations of JCPOA, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

On April 19, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused the Iranian government of sponsoring terrorism and announced a JCPOA review, ordered by the US president, that could potentially dissolve the agreement, while at the same time confirming that Iran was fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA.

On April 20, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the United States' complaints over how the nuclear deal on Iran is being implemented were irrelevant

A large part of the international anti-Iranian sanctions, including the deprivation of access to frozen assets, ban on purchasing passenger planes, and sale of oil and coal, was lifted after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified in January 2016 Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA. However, the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran in February 2017 over its January medium-range ballistic missile test.

In July 2015, the JCPOA nuclear agreement was reached with international mediators to ensure the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.