16:55 GMT +326 April 2017
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Japan Hopes for Mutually Beneficial Outcome of Prime Minister's Visit to Russia

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry said that Tokyo hopes that the upcoming visit of the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia will lead to mutually beneficial results.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    Japan, Russia to Sign Over 20 Economic Deals During Abe's Visit
    TOKYO (Sputnik) Tokyo hopes that the upcoming visit of the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia will lead to mutually beneficial results, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "The specification of the 'plan of cooperation' in eight directions is an important issue, which is raised every time during the high-level talks. Taking into consideration the outcomes of the Japanese-Russian talks in September, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, we expect a dynamic move towards results at the ongoing summit," Seko said.

    Abe is set to visit Russia on Thursday. During the visit Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to consider the implementation of the agreements reached in 2016, as well as to discuss the prospects of Russian-Japanese economic, political and humanitarian cooperation. The Japanese prime minister would also meet with First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

    Relations between Japan and Russia have recently re-vitalized, as in September 2016, Abe took part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, during which he held a three-hour talk with Putin and presented the bilateral economic plan covering issues of cooperation in the sphere of gas, oil, aviation and port modernization.

    In December 2016, Putin visited Japan and held a meeting with Abe. As a result, both sides agreed to begin developing economic cooperation in the disputed southern Kuril islands in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

