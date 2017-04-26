Russia-NATO Ties at 'Lowest' Point Since End of Cold War - Russian General Staff

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Relations between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War, Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said Wednesday.

Speaking at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, Gerasimov said "we can make an unambiguous conclusion that Europe is gradually turning from the most stable and quiet military region to a zone of heightened tension and confrontation."

"This is the result of several factors. First of all, this is the deterioration of relations between Russia and NATO. Today, they are the lowest point since the end of the cold War," he said.

