'Putin is Not Assad's Lawyer, He is Defender of Int'l Law' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin 's stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad remains consistent, the Kremlin said Wednesday, noting that only the Syrian people can determine the fate of their country and leader.

"With regard to Assad's support, Russia's and President Putin's position did not change, it is consistent and well-known," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The phrase that "Putin is not Assad's lawyer" is similarly "not new," Peskov added,

"Putin, not being Assad's lawyer, is an advocate of international law and a defender of international law," he said.

"Putin believes that the future of Syria cannot be determined either in Ankara, Washington, Paris, Berlin or Moscow. Syria's self-determination is only for the Syrian people," Peskov stressed.

Russia has been supporting the Syrian people's will to determine their country's policy and choose the leadership on their own, while some Western countries have adopted a "Assad-must-go" approach.