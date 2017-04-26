EU 'Fueling Anti-Russian Fears' but Restoring Trust Possible - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union engages in the "threat from the east" fear-mongering with respect to Russia instead of attempting to unite efforts in combating terrorism, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"Instead of seeking to unite efforts, modern Europe cultivates anti-Russian phobias, fueling fears about the alleged threat from the east," Shoigu said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

However, there are grounds to restore Russia-EU trust as certain changes are observed in Brussels' views toward ties with Russia, Shoigu said.

"Recently, we have observed some changes in Brussels' views on building relations with Russia. Today, Europe is interested in creating the foundations for moving forward, restoring confidence," he said.

The minister noted the increasing "voices heard on the need to resume dialogue" and understanding of the futility of sanctions emerging from EU member states.