Turkish PM Says Ankara-Brussels Relations Reach 'Lowest Point in Recent Times’

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, PACE voted in favor of reopening a monitoring procedure on the political situation in Turkey, which presupposes regular visits of specially appointed rapporteurs, engaging in a dialogue with the authorities and presenting regular reports reflecting the progress on the issues of concern in the spheres of democracy and human rights. The decision was condemned by Ankara.

"Our relations with the European Union reached the lowest point in the recent time. We assess the PACE decision as a political one having nothing to do with reality. Turkey will decide, which steps it will take after that," Yildirim said.

Turkish-EU relations are experiencing a noticeable slump amid several European countries’ refusal to let Turkish officials organize demonstrations to gain support for constitutional amendments that were voted on in the April 16 referendum. The amendments implying the transition from the parliamentary system of government to the presidential one ended with the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters with a slight margin.