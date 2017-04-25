US Vows to 'Strictly' Comply With Iran Nuclear Deal Despite Policy Review

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the administration will conduct an interagency review of the Iran deal to determine if suspending sanctions remains vital to national security interests.

"Until that review is completed we’re going to adhere strictly to the JCPOA and ensure Iran is held strictly accountable to its requirements," Toner told reporters.

Furthermore, Toner said the United States would dispute suggestions that it was not upholding its end of the deal.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed an agreement ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

President Donald Trump has routinely criticized the agreement and ordered a full review of US policy with respect to Iran.