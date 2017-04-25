Register
22:45 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The government can use information in court about US citizens obtained through the Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Act (FISA) which ostensibly targets only foreigners, according to an Obama administration report released Tuesday.

    Secret NSA-Tokyo Collaboration Could Have Violated Japan's Constitution

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115711

    The Intercept's exposure of the NSA's spying program in Japan has prompted a debate on whether it violated the country's Constitution. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Japanese lawyer, Igeta Daisuke, expressed concerns over alleged violation of privacy rights of the Japanese.

    On Monday The Intercept shed light on Japan's covert cooperation with the US' National Security Agency (NSA) dating back to the 1950s.

    Over the years, the US intelligence agency deployed at least three bases in Japan and provided Japanese spies with cutting-edge surveillance tools and shared intelligence. For its part, Tokyo spent more than half a billion dollars on funding the NSA's facilities and operations.

    "Strategically, Japan is one of the NSA's most valuable partners. Because of its close proximity to major US rivals like China and Russia, it has been used as a launching pad to spy on those countries," Ryan Gallagher of The Intercept reported, adding that "NSA's operations in Japan are not limited to monitoring the communications of nearby adversaries."

    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade
    © AP Photo/
    NSA Gave Japan Access to Secret Internet Surveillance Program in 2013 - Reports
    Interestingly enough, the NSA has never shied away from spying on its Japanese ally: the agency's division called Western Europe and Strategic Partnerships gathered intelligence about Japan's foreign policy and trade activities as well as the Japanese government's private negotiations and deal making.

    However, the implementation of the NSA's mass surveillance system XKeyscore by the Japanese Directorate for Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT) has become the most controversial issue in the eyes of the Japanese.

    According to the NSA, the system is capable of sweeping up data from computer networks and monitoring "nearly everything a typical user does on the internet." The system was brought into the spotlight back in 2013 as part of Edward Snowden's revelations published by the Guardian.

    A secret April 2013 document released by The Intercept indicates that the powerful spying tool was provided by the US intelligence agency to the Japanese intelligence service.

    Radio Sputnik spoke to Igeta Daisuke of Asahi Law Offices, a Japanese lawyer who specializes in civil liberties cases and asked him to comment on the issue.

    Daisuke highlighted that the revelation is very important especially in the light of the fact that Japanese citizens knew nothing about the country spy agency's capabilities of gathering surveillance on almost every Japanese resident.

    "I think this is very important," Daisuke told Radio Sputnik, "First of all because almost nothing had been revealed about Japanese spy activities before these leaked documents [were published]. So Japanese citizens know nothing about the Japanese government's spy activities. So it is very important, I think."

    A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    False Flag Attack: Ex-CIA Officer Unravels Idlib Chemical Incident
    Although the leaked documents showed that the NSA "lent" the system to the Japanese government "for training" for "only three days," it cannot be excluded that the system could have been potentially used against the Japanese citizens.

    Daisuke pointed out that there is no legal framework in Japan for the use of a surveillance system targeting the country's citizens. However, in such a case one "can file a lawsuit against the government because of the violation of [Japan's] Constitution," that protects privacy rights.

    "I think that surveillance activities [described] in the article may violate our privacy rights in the Constitution," the Japanese lawyer told Radio Sputnik.

    Right now it is difficult to hold the Japanese government accountable given the lack of evidence on the issue, Daisuke noted. However, he believes that it is likely that more NSA documents will emerge unveiling Tokyo's spy activities inside the country.

    He referred to the fact that Japan's national public broadcasting organization NHK which is working in partnership with The Intercept dropped the hint that new documents are likely to make their way out soon, providing more details about covert NSA-Japanese collaboration.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin, Abe to Discuss Implementation of Russia-Japan Deals on April 27
    All Against One: S Korea, Japan, US Agree to Tighten Pressure on N Korea
    Nuke Shelters, Air Purifiers Sell Out in Japan Amid Fears of Nuclear War
    NSA Gave Japan Access to Secret Internet Surveillance Program in 2013 - Reports
    Prime Minister Abe: Japan to Continue Close Cooperation With US
    Tags:
    surveillance, National Security Agency (NSA), Edward Snowden, Asia-Pacific, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok