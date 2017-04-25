Trump Administration, Russia Should Find Fresh Ideas to Fight Common Challenges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moscow is hopeful that Russia together with the administration of US President Donald Trump will find new ideas on how to address challenges common to both countries, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak said on Tuesday.

"I hope with the new administration at the White House we will find fresh ideas fighting the challenges that are common to us," Kislayk told reporters.

The Russian ambassador stressed that the change in the current state of relations between the two countries will certainly require a lot of work from both sides.

Kislayk also noted that the present level of US-Russia relations is close to an all-time low.

"It's not all-time maybe, it's the lowest point after the end of the Cold War," Kislyak stated.

The ambassador explained that it was a lengthy process that brought the bilateral relations to such a low level, and it started with the previous US administration.