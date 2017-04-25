Work on Common Problems Provide Chance for US-Russia Cooperation - Ambassador

"There is always some light, the question is how much time is needed to reach the end of the tunnel and what needs to be done for that. I think we will get there," Kislyak said.
When asked what needs to be done, the Russian ambassador said, "To work on the serious problems that unite our countries."
Kislyak added that joint work in such problems is the most reliable measure of trust.
