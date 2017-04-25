Work on Common Problems Provide Chance for US-Russia Cooperation - Ambassador

© AFP 2017/ Alexander NEMENOV Tillerson Laid Basis in Moscow Talks for Better US-Russia Cooperation on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Kislyak was asked whether there is a light at the end of a tunnel with respect to the tense relations between Russia and the United States.

"There is always some light, the question is how much time is needed to reach the end of the tunnel and what needs to be done for that. I think we will get there," Kislyak said.

When asked what needs to be done, the Russian ambassador said, "To work on the serious problems that unite our countries."

Kislyak added that joint work in such problems is the most reliable measure of trust.

