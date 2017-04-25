Macron Expected to Win Run-Off Against Le Pen With 61% of Votes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is expected to win the second round of the French presidential election with 61 percent of votes against the 39 percent expected to support far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, the poll conducted by OpinionWay showed Tuesday.

On Sunday, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on May 7.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won by a slight advantage in the first round, having got 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.

The polls conducted by the Ifop pollster after the announcement of the first round results also showed that Macron was likely to become France's next president.