Register
15:11 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news coneference together with German chancellor Angela Merkel during the German-Israeli government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday Feb. 16, 2016.

    Meet With Breaking the Silence and I Won't See You - Netanyahu to German FM

    © AP Photo/ Bernd von Jutrczenka
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3223 0 0

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to cancel a planned meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel over his plans to meet with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) veteran organization Breaking The Silence, as the relationship between the two nations worsens yet further.

    Gabriel arrived in Israel April 24, and was set to meet with Netanyahu, along with President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah, the next day. He is also to hold talks with Israeli opposition leader Issac Herzog, head of the Zionist Union. He is expected to discuss the peace process, which has been stalled since April 2014.

    "With respect to the Middle East conflict, our solidarity with Israel means working to ensure that Israel and Palestine can live side by side in dignity and peace. Only a two-state solution will be sustainable," Gabriel said in a statement, released as he departed for the region.

    While Netanyahu's office is yet to officially confirm the meeting's cancellation, the Prime Minister's schedule for April 25 omits the meeting, and Herzog has himself called on Netanyahu to rescind the ultimatum, stating the move was a "serious blow" to Israel's ties with a "true friend." He suggested Netanyahu at least meet with Gabriel to explain his opposition to Breaking The Silence. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Merkel Cancels Summit With Israel After Controversial Settlement Vote

    However, other voices were more laudatory, with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely congratulating Netanyahu for setting a red line with regard to "anti-Israel" organizations, and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid suggesting Merkel would have responded the same way if Netanyahu had met with radical left-wing groups while visiting Germany.

    Gabriel's visit, his first since becoming Foreign Minister in January, comes as German concerns about Israeli settlement expansion have degraded ties between the two nations to their lowest point in decades. Since the creation of Israel by the United Nations in 1948, successive German governments have placed great emphasis on achieving strong relations with the country, and making amends for the treatment of Jewish citizens of Europe under the Nazis.

    However, in March, Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled a planned May summit with Netanyahu in response to the Knesset voting to expand illegal settlements in the occupied territories yet further. At the time, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the move had "fundamentally shaken" German trust in the government's commitment to a two-state solution.

    The Netanyahu government has demonstrated a consistent determination to crack down on critical organizations, for instance passing a law in July 2016, which targets human right groups, imposing onerous reporting requirements that burden their activities — while the law's wording does not specifically refer to any organization, pro-Israel NGOs are not impacted by its requirements. 

    In February, the government refused to issue visas to Human Rights Watch (HRW) staff, accusing the group of having an "extreme, hostile and anti-Israel agenda." In March, the Knesset gave final approval to a bill forbidding entry visas and/or residency rights to foreign nationals who call for economic, cultural or academic boycotts of either Israel or its settlement expansion activities.

    Breaking The Silence is a particularly problematic organization for the government, as it collects testimony from IDF veterans about their military service in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem since the Second Intifada, and documents abuse towards Palestinians, including looting and destruction of property, by the IDF and Israeli settlers.

    While 33-year IDF veteran General Amiram Levin has stated the group "strengthens the IDF and its morality," Netanyahu has said their activities are "intolerable" and amount to an attempt to "discredit" the IDF. In February, Israel reprimanded Belgium after discovering Prime Minister Charles Michel had met with the group.

    Related:

    Merkel Cancels Summit With Israel After Controversial Settlement Vote
    Gaza Breaking the Silence:'We Got Shoot-And-Kill Anyone in Vicinity Orders'
    Netanyahu in Hot Water After Israel, Germany Launch Investigation Into Sub Deal
    No More BFFs: Germany Reconsiders Automatic Support for Israel
    Tags:
    diplomacy, state visit, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli Occupation, Israeli settlements, Palestinian peace process, Palestinians, foreign policy, boycott, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Breaking the Silence, United Nations, Benjamin Netanyahu, Sigmar Gabriel, Germany, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok