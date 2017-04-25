Japanese Prime Minister to Travel to UK After Moscow Visit

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)According to the Kyodo news agency, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has confirmed at a press briefing earlier in the day, that Abe will travel to the United Kingdom after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and will hold talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. According to Suga, Abe's trip to both countries will take place on April 27-30.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that negotiations between Putin and Abe will be held on Thursday and will focus on the implementation of the agreements reached during Putin's visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016 as well as economic, political and humanitarian cooperation.

