Register
01:32 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Barack Obama making his first public appearance after leaving office, April 2017

    Guess Who’s Back: Obama Makes 1st Post-President Public Appearance

    © REUTERS/ Kamil Krzaczynski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    231322

    On Monday former President Barack Obama told a university audience that he plans to focus on encouraging young people to engage local politics in Chicago, the city where he launched his political career.

    On the University of Chicago panel, Obama spent most of his time speaking with youth in the audience about his time as community organizer, leadership and social media, though he made no mention of current President Donald Trump, who is nearing his 100th day in office.

    He said his time as an organizer taught him that  "Ordinary people, when working together, can do extraordinary things," adding that, "This experience taught me that beneath the surface differences of people, that there were common hopes and common dreams, and common aspirations and common values that stitched us together as Americans." 

    A general view shows damaged buildings at al-Kalasa district of Aleppo, Syria in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    U-Turn: Trump Seems to Continue Obama Administration ‘Plan to Divide Syria Into Zones of Control’

    The 44th US president said he had been pondering what to focus on in life after the White House, saying that, "although there are all kinds of issues that I care about, and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on, the single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world."

    Taking great care to avoid mentioning his successor by name, Obama’s only direct reference to Trump came when undergraduate Ramuel Figueroa spoke about the difficulty he had getting day laborers involved in a research project he was conducting, saying they feared becoming victims of Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. 

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK
    Seen This Before: North Korea Says Trump No Different Than Obama

    Obama advised the student to find someone who was trusted by the immigrant community so they would be more open to answering his questions, remarking that "That’s hard to do in this current environment, but it’s not impossible," according to the New York Times.

    In July, Chicago’s historic Jackson Park won the bid to host Obama’s presidential library, winning out over Washington Park. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL), whose district encompasses Jackson Park, told the Chicago Tribune at the time, "I think it's a benefit to the South Side of Chicago, period…No matter which park it's in, it's good for the South Side and uplifting to have a presidential library there."

    Related:

    McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama
    US Hit Al Qaeda in Yemen More in One Week Than Obama Did in One Year
    Trump Should Apologize if Obama Wiretap Tweet Unfounded - US Congresswoman
    Obama Administration Halted $1B Arms Sale to Taiwan Before Exiting Office
    Trump Doubles Down on Obama Wiretap Accusations
    Tags:
    foundation, university, panel, Barack Obama, Illinois, Chicago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok