Register
00:02 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Department of (E)state: Why Are US Gov’t Websites Promoting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago?

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 16710

    Pictures, information and links to the so-called Winter White House have appeared on websites administered by the US Department of State, and it’s left not a few people wondering whether the government should be spending its time advertising one of Trump’s private properties.

    “Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President’s private country club?” Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon tweeted on Monday. 

    Trump’s Mar-a-Lago charges members $200,000 in initiation fees to join the high-end club  a mere pittance to cover the estate’s high operating costs. The president controversially spends a lot of time there: seven of his 14 weeks so far in office, Trump has spent the weekend in Florida. The trips have racked up a roughly $25 million tax bill — and we haven’t even hit Trump’s 100th day in office. 

    Observers immediately began wondering where exactly the Office of Government Ethics stands on the issue, as publicly funded staff and resources are being used to drive traffic and attention to one of Trump’s private enterprises.

    ​Surely the State Department could spend its time addressing the near-nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula or jihadist terror groups’ activities in the Middle East and Africa. After all, this is a diplomatic group, not a marketing team. 

    ​So far, the puff pieces attracting people “curious” about Mar-a-Lago have popped up on the US Embassy in London’s website, as well as Share America, the State Department’s version of Upworthy. 

    ​House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California joined in the criticisms, asking, “Why is @realDonaldTrump’s State Dept promoting the President’s private club? #Trump100Days.”

    ​This is not the first time  and who really thinks it’ll be the last?  that the Trump family has appeared to prioritize private gains in public office, where employees are supposed to be working for the public good and social welfare. The same day Ivanka Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in April, for instance, her company landed three exclusive trademarks to sell certain products in China, one of the most lucrative markets in the world.

    Related:

    ‘Nice Work Ethic’: Trump Has Spent More than Half of His Weekends At Mar-a-Lago
    ‘Mar-A-Lago Act’ to Force Trump to Reveal Identity of Visitors to Estate
    Trump Tells UNSC Members Status Quo on N Korea 'Unacceptable'
    Poll: Vast Majority of Trump Voters Say They’d Vote For Him Again Today
    Tags:
    Mar-a-Lago, State Department, Ron Wyden, Pelosi, Donald Trump, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok