22:32 GMT +324 April 2017
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    French MP Fears Political Turmoil, Dissolution of Parliament If Macron Wins

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    224622

    The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election will only bring political instability and possibly the dissolution of the parliament in France as he will be unable to form a majority in the National Assembly after legislative elections in June, Jacques Myard, a member of The Republicans party, told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The former investment banker is likely to win the presidential race, with polls showing him on track to defeat his principle rival and leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party Marine Le Pen in the second round on May 7 with 61 percent of votes, a poll conducted by the OpinionWay and OPRI companies showed on Monday.

    "Macron will win a run-off, there is no doubt about this. It means, in fact, that there will be a very hectic period. I am sure that we may have a parliament with no majority and that will be very difficult. We may face a dissolution or dismissal of the National Assembly in a year time. We will face instability, that is true," Myard said.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a campaign political rally at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Macron on the Throne? Victory Prospects of the Independent French Candidate
    The lawmaker explained that Macron's inability to win a majority in the French parliament would hinder his chances to push through planned economic reforms.

    Myard also emphasized that he would not vote for Macron in the run-off, despite the fact that his party's leader, Francois Fillon, had already endorsed Macron after conceding defeat in the first round.

    "This is the statement by our chiefs, I am not going to vote for Macron… I don't know how one can vote for Macron in the presidential election and two weeks later to confront Macron and his guys in the parliamentary vote," he stressed.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron (L) alongside President Francois Hollande (R). File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron in 2nd Round of Election, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France
    The lawmaker added that he would likewise not support Le Pen, and will instead leave his ballot blank.

    In March, leader of the social liberal En Marche! movement Macron said that if he won the presidency, he planned to test his new party, which had been created one year ago and had never taken part in an election, on the ability to form a parliamentary majority after France's legislative election in June.

    He has also announced that he planned to field candidates in all of France's constituencies in the upcoming legislative election. Macron will do this in hopes that his supporters will remain loyal and cast their ballots in support for his candidates, helping his party gain the desired parliamentary majority so that all his presidential programs could be implemented as intended.

    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, France
