Macron on the Throne? Victory Prospects of the Independent French Candidate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Center-right Francois Fillon came in third with 20.01 percent of the votes, and left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon finished third with 19.58 percent, according to the final count.

Benoit Hamon, the nominee of the ruling Socialist Party, was fourth, with 6.36 percent of the vote.

The first round of the election was held on Sunday, the run-off is scheduled for May 7.

Earlier in the day, Macron agreed to participate in a televised debate with Le Pen on May 3, just four days before the second round of the presidential election.

Several polls have suggested that Macron would beat Le Pen in the run-off.