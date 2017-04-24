Register
    Former French Minister of the Economy Emmanuel Macron who runs for French president presents his healthcare and social security program to the National Federation of French Mutual Insurance in Paris.

    Macron Agrees to Hold TV Debate With Le Pen Ahead of French Presidential Run-Off

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Politics
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election
    French presidential candidate and founder of En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron agreed on Monday to participate in a televised debate with leader of far-right National Front (FN) party Marine Le Pen on May 3, just four days before the second round of the presidential election, Europe 1 broadcaster reported, citing Macron's associate.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Macron had initially offered the idea of holding a debate to Le Pen in February, but she refused to participate, according to him. "Now, we will have it," the associate stressed.

    "We will face the opponent who had been designated during the entire campaign," the candidate's associate said as quoted by Europe 1.

    Earlier on Monday, Macron’s spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said that while the debate between former President Jacques Chirac and Le Pen’s father, FN founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, did not happen in 2002 upon the former’s refusal to participate, the debate between this year’s leading candidates, Marcon and Marine Le Pen, will happen this year with all parties' approval.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron (L) alongside President Francois Hollande (R). File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron in 2nd Round of Election, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France
    Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline also suggested that the debates might allow the public to see the clear visions for French society as presented by both candidates.

    According to the results provided by the French Interior Ministry, Sunday's first round of the French presidential election ended with Macron leading with 23.75 percent of votes and Le Pen trailing slightly behind with 21.53 percent. According to the ministry, with these results they both qualify for the run-off election, to be held on May 7.

    Le Pen replicated the success of her father and former leader of FN Jean-Marie Le Pen, who had qualified for the second round of the country's presidential election in 2002. The far-right politician, however, lost to conservative candidate Chirac.

    The debate between the top two candidates is expected to be broadcast by TF1 and France 2 on May 3 while the run-off election is scheduled for May 7.

    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
