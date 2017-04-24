Macron Agrees to Hold TV Debate With Le Pen Ahead of French Presidential Run-Off

PARIS (Sputnik) — Macron had initially offered the idea of holding a debate to Le Pen in February, but she refused to participate, according to him. "Now, we will have it," the associate stressed.

"We will face the opponent who had been designated during the entire campaign," the candidate's associate said as quoted by Europe 1.

Earlier on Monday, Macron’s spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said that while the debate between former President Jacques Chirac and Le Pen’s father, FN founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, did not happen in 2002 upon the former’s refusal to participate, the debate between this year’s leading candidates, Marcon and Marine Le Pen, will happen this year with all parties' approval.

Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline also suggested that the debates might allow the public to see the clear visions for French society as presented by both candidates.

According to the results provided by the French Interior Ministry, Sunday's first round of the French presidential election ended with Macron leading with 23.75 percent of votes and Le Pen trailing slightly behind with 21.53 percent. According to the ministry, with these results they both qualify for the run-off election, to be held on May 7.

Le Pen replicated the success of her father and former leader of FN Jean-Marie Le Pen, who had qualified for the second round of the country's presidential election in 2002. The far-right politician, however, lost to conservative candidate Chirac.

The debate between the top two candidates is expected to be broadcast by TF1 and France 2 on May 3 while the run-off election is scheduled for May 7.