Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France

PARIS (Sputnik) — Macron, the 39-year-old former banker has won the country's first-round vote , while French National Front (FN) political party leader Marine Le Pen took the second place.

"I will vote for Emmanuel Macron," Hollande said in a speech, broadcast by BFMTV television.

Hollande added that Le Pen's advance to the second round of election "poses risk to the country."

The president also thanked voters for the high vote turnout in the first round of the election.

The polls conducted by Ipsos and Harris Interactive after the announcement of the first round’s preliminary results also point to Macron looking set to become the next French president.