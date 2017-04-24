UN Envoy Haley Vows US 'Won't Do Anything' Unless N Korean Leader Gives a Reason

© REUTERS/ US NAVY Russia Warns Against Escalation as US Carrier Group Approaching Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a phone call on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to exercise restraint to avoid escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"We are not going to do anything unless he gives us a reason to do something, so our goal is not to start a fight," Haley said on NBC's Today show. "If you see him attack a military base, if you see some sort of intercontinental ballistic missile, then obviously we’re going to do that. But right now we’re saying, don’t test, don’t use nuclear missiles, don’t try and do any more actions and I think he’s understanding that."

On April 14, media reported that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

The North Korean General Staff responded with threats of a "preemptive strike" against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.