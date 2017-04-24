Mattis Meets With Afghan President During Unannounced Visit to Kabul - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During the visit, Mattis will also meet with commanders of the NATO-led mission Resolute Support.

Pres @ashrafghani meets US Def Sec James Mattis ahead of expected decision on more US troops for Afghanistan. — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) 24 апреля 2017 г.

​Mattis’s visit to Afghanistan comes in the aftermath of a deadly attack by the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) on a military base in the country’s northern province of Balkh. An estimated 150 soldiers and civilians were reported to have been killed.

Afghanistan's defense minister and chief of staff have resigned with immediate effect following the incident.