Trump, Xi Committed to Boost Cooperation on Denuclearizing Korea - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The statement comes as tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the urgency of the threat posed by North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, and committed to strengthen coordination in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the release stated.

On Friday, Trump wrote on Twitter that China can use its economic ties to North Korea to resolve the current problems on the Korean peninsula. A day before, he said he promised Chinese President Xi Jinping a "much better" bilateral trade deal if China takes steps to address the North Korean nuclear threat.

Meanwhile, a US carrier group is heading toward the Korean Peninsula. US President Donald Trump said an "armada" has been sent, but the date and time of the drill remains unknown.